Tampa doctor claims bracelets help combat nausea, headaches

We're all itching to get back out and enjoy life and take trips, hitting the water or the road. But for some, motion sickness can be crippling. A local entrepreneur has found a way to help fight nausea and more.

Tampa mom Dr. Jacqueline Darna is a naturapath physician and anesthesiologist. When she was sick for days following an emergency C-section and no medicine was helping, she had an idea.

"I was still vomiting for three days straight, then all of a sudden my stepmom came walking in with a peppermint plant and I remembered one slide in school, one slide about acupressure at the P6 point. And I was like, ‘this is genius,’ has anyone every patented the combination of essential oils and acupressure? So I did."

Darna expanded her idea and products to combat headaches and insomnia as well.

"Acupressure at the P6 point is here on the wrist the P7 point is over here by the wrist, and that's the sleep point, and then the migraine point is over next to the nausea point."

In the most simple terms -- it's the science of distraction.

"There's an actual median nerve that runs under here so you're irritating that nerve and it causes you to build hormones also known as endorphins and those work to help stop nausea before you get on a boat or car or train, for example."

'Nomo bands' are used in more than a thousand hospitals across the country for cancer patients and post surgeries. They're for sale at retailers from CVS to Walmart to Amazon. They cost roughly $10 and the packages show you where to place them on your wrist. You then simply bring the band to your nose and inhale the scents from the essential oils.

So, how long do they last?

"Five years or more inside the package and then two weeks of continuous use per band," she said.

Dr. Darna is expanding her line to help combat stress, cough and colds, and hot flashes in the future.