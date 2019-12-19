Tampa non-profit donates hundreds of bikes to at-risk kids

Hundreds of kids in Tampa got early Christmas gifts Thursday from the charity organization OnBikes.

Mayor Jane Castor helped make surprise deliveries to the kids, most of whom are in foster care.

Some said they’ve never had a bike of their own and others told FOX 13 they have outgrown theirs and no longer have one that fits them.

OnBikes has been donating bikes to children since 2011. Last week, the group held a celebrity bike ride, the 9th Annual Winter Wonder Ride with Ceelo Green and DJ Jazzy Jeff, to raise funds for next year’s giveaway.

Two weeks ago, OnBikes held a community bike build, where volunteers helped build 900 bikes in one day, and Thursday they gave those bikes to some very deserving kids in the Bay Area.

“It’s been incredible, I mean, to come down here and so many of the kids either don’t have a bike or have outgrown it,” Mayor Castor said. “It’s just wonderful to bring joy to these kids. Not only the joy but to give them the bike that will open up the whole neighborhood to them.”

Some of the children will use these bikes to learn to ride for the first time, making this gift one that will last a lifetime.