Tampa non-profit helps expecting teenage moms with free baby showers

article

The founder of Caregiver's Helping Hand loves helping others.

Richedean Hills-Ackbar's non-profit is sponsoring a free baby shower for expecting teenage moms.

"We give them diapers, blankets and stuff like that. So hopefully when they go into the hospital, they have something to bring the babies home in," Ackbar added.

It's a cause close to Ackbar's heart since she too was young and pregnant when some of her church members gave her a baby shower.

READ: CEO of Enterprising Latinas lifts Tampa Bay Area women out of poverty

"I was 19 and I had no clue. So they were people that actually came out and just helped me," said Ackbar. "So it just led me to do this for other people because I knew a lot of people need help."

She calls her event the "Annual Day of Pampering for Moms-To-Be."

Ackbar hopes her organization leads to positive births.

"We're giving them hope and a way to look like, to realize, that life isn't over because a lot of them have had the misfortune of having their parents or their support system denied to them because of this pregnancy," Ackbar explained.

READ: Gowns for Girls gives away free dresses for high schoolers going to homecoming or prom

Ackbar said the point of the celebration is to let the mothers know somebody cares.

"We have cake like a regular baby shower. We have the balloons, we have the decorations, which we are making the table decorations right now with the diaper cakes. And I just want it to be a positive experience for them," Ackbar shared.

Richedean Hills-Ackbar knows what it's like to be a teen parent.

She hopes the experience leads to a positive birth for mother and child. Ackbar said mothers have to be at least five months into their pregnancy.

There are only 200 spots available for the Oct. 14 event.

"The Day of Pampering" is Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ragan Park, 1200 East Lake Avenue, Tampa. Guests can register on Eventbrite at momstobe2023.eventbrite.com or text 813.431.1814.

For more information, please contact Richedean Hills-Ackbar at caregiverstampa@gmail.com or via text/call (813) 431-1814.