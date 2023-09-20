Gowns for Girls gives away free dresses for high schoolers going to homecoming or prom

article

An organization is helping high schoolers by providing free dresses for homecoming dances and prom.

"They do have a really decent selection," said Kalisa Difranco who's going to a homecoming dance. "Like I've found like maybe 20 dresses that I like so far. And I just got here."

The dresses are free thanks to Stephanie Brown, the founder of Gowns for Girls. It's an organization that provides free dresses to high school girls going to their homecoming or prom.

READ: Wauchula woman spreads love by knitting hats for children across the county

"You want to make sure, like, you get the right dress and like, if you don't have money, you can just come here and get what you want," shared Difranco.

"We have helped over 500 students find a dress for either homecoming or prom," said Brown. "We even went down to North Port last year for a hurricane and to help out with those students."

Gowns for Girls gives away free dresses to high schoolers.

Brown, a middle school teacher, started the grass-root effort in 2019 after one of her students couldn't afford a dress for a school dance.

"We figured if eighth graders couldn't afford their dances, how could high school kids afford the homecoming and proms? So with such a big expense and the idea that children are in need, we really wanted to reach out and give back to the community," she said.

READ: Family owned flower shop business in Gibsonton started in Puerto Rico

With the average dress costing around $300 parents like Vivian Funk, are thankful for the help.

"Yeah it's pretty expensive this is a huge help," shared Funk. "It's amazing."

Students and parents are thankful for the organization.

Her daughter Sofia agrees.

"I mean, last year I had to spend so much money, but this year to get a free dress, it's a great opportunity to get it," Sofia said.

For Brown, it's about making the girls feel special.

"It's all about the bottom line feeling good about yourself and presenting your best version of yourself. And if we can help a child do that, we've done our job," added Brown.

Brown said they have plenty of dresses new and gently used. If you're in need of one, email GownsforGirls.info@gmail.com.