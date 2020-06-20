Tampa officers injured during crowd control call

Several Tampa police officers were injured when a crowd turned violent around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD said the officers were responding to the corner of 15th St. N. and 26th Ave. E. to investigate a call of shots fired with a possible victim.

Officers said when they arrived, a large group of people had all four intersections completely blocked. While officers attempted to locate a possible victim, subjects in the crowd became aggressive, according to TPD.

While taking one person into custody, the crowd surrounded the officers and threw alcoholic beverages and glass bottles at officers from all four corners of the intersection, police said.

According to TPD, several subjects jumped on one of the officer's car and caused minor damage while the arrest was being made.

During the incident, one officer was struck on the left side of the head and sustained swelling and a small laceration. He was taken to the hospital to be treated and released.

Another officer was struck with glass bottles in the back of the head and in his back.

No shooting victim was ever located.