Tampa officials conducting sound study to see how noise is impacting quality of life

The Brief Tampa city officials are investigating how noise is affecting neighborhoods and businesses, especially in busy areas like South Howard, Ybor City and Channelside. Residents say noise from bars, late-night crowds and construction are among the reasons for disruptions. The city is holding community meetings this week to gather feedback and explore updates to Tampa’s noise regulations.



How loud is too loud? That’s the question city leaders are asking as Tampa grows and residents say the noise in some neighborhoods is becoming a real concern.

City officials are currently conducting a comprehensive "sound study" to better understand how noise levels are affecting quality of life. They're inviting the public to weigh in at two community meetings this week.

What we know:

The city has already surveyed residents, asking how often they’re impacted by noise, what time of day it’s most noticeable, and whether it disrupts sleep, work-from-home routines or daily life.

Tampa is also working with outside consultants to measure how sound travels from commercial areas like South Howard, Channelside and Ybor City into nearby residential zones.

The noise comes from a mix of sources: Bars, nightlife, vehicle traffic, late-night crowds, construction equipment and even food truck generators.

"Generators that are related to commercial business, like some of the food truck generators, are being looked at as well," said Abbye Feeley, administrator for Tampa’s Development and Economic Opportunity office.

City leaders are now reviewing how actual noise levels compare to what’s allowed under city code.

Dig deeper:

Consultants are taking acoustic measurements to assess whether sound from busy districts is spilling into residential zones and if it’s violating the current ordinance.

"They take different measurements," said Feeley. "They look at how sound travels, how it may be impacting neighborhoods or going more into residential areas."

Feeley emphasized that the goal is to find a middle ground.

"It’s really taking our current sound ordinance and getting some data based on what’s actually going on in our community and then applying that to the regulation to try to strike that balance between being a progressive and big city and also being a peaceful community."

What they're saying:

In the South Howard neighborhood, the volume is especially noticeable at night.

"Our biggest issue with the noise is when the bars start closing down, like between one o'clock and three o'clock," said Matt Lorenz, who lives in the area. "It’s the pedestrian traffic that’s going through."

"It’s definitely something that people are concerned with in the area," added Sean Mainwaring, who also lives in the South Howard community, adding many local businesses are trying to be respectful of the neighborhood.

Big picture view:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor echoed the need for a balanced approach.

"Noise often comes up as a pain point for residents and businesses, so doing this sound study is incredibly important for the holistic, safe growth of the City of Tampa," she said.

Some residents say a better understanding of the issue could benefit everyone.

"They all try to keep it pretty civil for everybody, because they want our business too," said Mainwaring, referring to the area’s business owners.

What's next:

Two public meetings are being held this week: One on Monday evening at the Hanna Center for residents and another virtual meeting geared toward business owners.

City officials say feedback gathered during these events will help determine whether updates or stronger enforcement of Tampa’s noise ordinance are needed.