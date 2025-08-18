Julio Foolio murder: Jury selection in trial of first suspect begins Monday

The Brief Alicia Andrews is the first of five defendants to stand trial for the murder of Julio Foolio. The Jacksonville rapper, whose real name was Charles Jones, was shot and killed in Tampa in the early morning hours of June 23, 2024. Opening statements are expected as soon as Tuesday.



Jury selection begins Monday in Tampa in the trial of Alicia Andrews, the first of five defendants charged in the death of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Andrews acted as a lookout in the early morning hours of June 23, 2024, tracking the 26-year-old artist, whose real name was Charles Jones, as he celebrated his birthday in Tampa before he was cornered in a hotel parking lot.

That’s where investigators say three gunmen opened fire, killing Jones and injuring three others.

Video shows suspects with guns shooting at rapper Julio Foolio.

Surveillance video recorded three shooters firing at his vehicle in the parking lot, killing him.

Jones was a part of the 6 Block Gang, according to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. TPD said the feud between 6 Block and its rival gangs, ATK and 1200, spanned over a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides.

PREVIOUS: Who killed Julio Foolio? What we know about the suspects in the Jacksonville rapper's murder

Dig deeper:

Andrews faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. While prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty in her case, her co-defendants are facing that possibility.

Pictured: Alicia Andrews in court.

During a pretrial hearing last week, Judge Michelle Sisco confirmed that both the prosecution and defense are ready to move forward.

Another key ruling came when the judge decided Andrews’ legal team cannot introduce domestic violence or claim duress as part of her defense — citing Florida law on premeditated first-degree murder.

The judge noted, however, that the defense could raise the issue if the prosecution’s case opens the door.

What's next:

Once a jury is seated, opening statements are expected as soon as Tuesday.

Andrews is the first of five defendants to go to trial in the high-profile case, which has drawn close attention in both Tampa and Jacksonville.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.