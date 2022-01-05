Tampa officials investigate overnight house fire

article

Tampa Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at a home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2000 block of East 17th Avenue around 2:25 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in the rear of the house.

They said the fire was under control within 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries. They said there were no occupants inside the house.

The cause is still under investigation.

