Officer honors friend, fellow TPD bicycle squad member after 'tragic loss' due to brain cancer

Officer Matthew McNeal experienced Tampa from a different perspective than most.

A veteran of the Tampa Police Department bike squad, McNeal knew the city's streets, inside and out.

"He just really enjoyed being in contact with different people and meeting different people, especially being on the bike squad, we'd come in with people more on a personal basis," said friend and fellow officer Brian Balch.

Officer Balch spent a couple of years by Officer McNeal's side, growing closer with every mile.

"Matt was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life," he said. "Matt was really big into fitness and he loved being able to work out at work and be in contact with people like that."

Balch now wears a band over his badge to honor his buddy, gone too soon after a long battle with brain cancer.

McNeal died this week, surrounded by his family. He was 34 years old.

"He was incredibly upbeat the entire time. He was so strong in his faith and that carried him through, even to the end," Balch said. "It is a tragic loss to the entire department."

McNeal was a member of TPD since 2014, racking up numerous honors including a pair of Life Saving awards. He put in the legwork to keep Tampa safe, from the ground up.

"If everyone could live like Matt McNeal, the world would be a better place," Balch said.

Officer McNeal is survived by his wife and two young kids. Funeral plans have not yet been announced.