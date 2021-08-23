Tampa officials opens COVID-19 vaccine site

A new vaccination site has opened in the city of Tampa on Monday morning.

City officials announced the new COVID-19 vaccine site opened at Lee Davis Community Center, located at 3402 North 22nd Street in Tampa. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said the new site is a partnership between the city, Hillsborough County and ImpactHealth. It will administer free Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations – both first and second doses are offered.

Adults can receive either vaccine and are asked to bring a form of ID. Those who are at least 12 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine, but a parent or legal guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.

READ: When -- and how -- the pandemic could become endemic

Those interested can pre-register through the city of Tampa’s website.

City officials said other vaccination locations can be found at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and other private providers. More information can be found here: tampa.gov/emergency-management/covid-19.

Nearby, a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Al Barnes Park opened last week. A testing site is also located at Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park.

Advertisement