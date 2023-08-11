Tampa opens free cooling centers as heatwave continues

If you need a place to beat the heat, the city of Tampa has opened cooling centers at Parks and Recreation centers due to excessive heat warnings and heat advisories that have impacted the Bay Area this week.

The cooling centers will be staffed by city of Tampa employees, AmeriCorps service members, and Red Cross volunteers.

The centers opened on Thursday and will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cooling centers are located at:

David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park, 1801 N Lincoln Ave., Tampa, FL 33607

Cuscaden Park, 2900 N 15th St ., Tampa, FL 33605

Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614

There is no cost to use the centers and anyone can go inside. Light snacks and water will also be available.

City leaders also launched the HEATSAFE text alert system to keep the community informed and safe from the impacts of extreme heat.

The service is free and will include heat advisories, cooling center openings, tips to stay cool, and other heat-related information such as utility bill assistance.

To sign up, text HEATSAFE to 888-777.