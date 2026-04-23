City of Tampa announces plans for celebrating America's 250th anniversary
TAMPA, Fla - Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will be the site of the city of Tampa's "Liberty by the Bay" 4th of July celebration recognizing America's 250th anniversary.
What we know:
Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, a wide variety of activities for the whole family will be available along the downtown waterfront in Tampa.
Liberty by the Bay activities
Food trucks, vendors, live music and a Kids' Zone will line the Tampa Riverwalk, offering a variety of entertainment options, running until 9:30 p.m.
Additional activities available to attendees will include:
- The Humane Society of Tampa Bay Patriotic Pet Show at 5 p.m.
- The Friends of Riverwalk Water Ski Show at 6 p.m.
- The Glazer Children's Museum Kids Liberty Procession at 6:45 p.m.
Capping the day's events at 9 p.m. there will be an aerial show provided by 250 drones and a fireworks display over the Hillsborough River.
Dig deeper:
Additional July 4th events will include a Patriotic Boat Parade, organized by the Friends of the Riverwalk, and fireworks displays at Armature Works and at Jackson's Bistro on Harbour Island.
What they're saying:
"This is a once-in-a-generation moment, and Tampa is ready to celebrate in a big way," Mayor Jane Castor. "As we mark 250 years of American independence, we’re bringing our community together on the waterfront for a celebration filled with pride. Liberty by the Bay will showcase everything that makes Tampa special, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our residents and visitors."
What you can do:
Liberty by the Bay is free of charge and open to the public.
Click here for more details, or text Tampa250 to 888-777.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the city of Tampa.