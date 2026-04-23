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City of Tampa announces plans for celebrating America's 250th anniversary

By Chris Peslis
Published  April 23, 2026 1:36pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • City leaders plan a full day of activities along the Tampa waterfront in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.
    • "Liberty by the Bay" events will showcase Tampa, according to Mayor Jane Castor.
    • Organizers say that a show featuring 250 drones and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m on July 4th, 2026.

TAMPA, Fla - Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will be the site of the city of Tampa's "Liberty by the Bay" 4th of July celebration recognizing America's 250th anniversary. 

What we know:

Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, a wide variety of activities for the whole family will be available along the downtown waterfront in Tampa. 

Liberty by the Bay activities

Food trucks, vendors, live music and a Kids' Zone will line the Tampa Riverwalk, offering a variety of entertainment options, running until 9:30 p.m. 

Additional activities available to attendees will include: 

  • The Humane Society of Tampa Bay Patriotic Pet Show at 5 p.m.
  • The Friends of Riverwalk Water Ski Show at 6 p.m.
  • The Glazer Children's Museum Kids Liberty Procession at 6:45 p.m.

Capping the day's events at 9 p.m. there will be an aerial show provided by 250 drones and a fireworks display over the Hillsborough River. 

Dig deeper:

Additional July 4th events will include a Patriotic Boat Parade, organized by the Friends of the Riverwalk, and fireworks displays at Armature Works and at Jackson's Bistro on Harbour Island. 

What they're saying:

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment, and Tampa is ready to celebrate in a big way," Mayor Jane Castor. "As we mark 250 years of American independence, we’re bringing our community together on the waterfront for a celebration filled with pride. Liberty by the Bay will showcase everything that makes Tampa special, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our residents and visitors." 

What you can do:

Liberty by the Bay is free of charge and open to the public. 

Click here for more details, or text Tampa250 to 888-777. 

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the city of Tampa. 

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