City of Tampa announces plans for celebrating America's 250th anniversary

The Brief City leaders plan a full day of activities along the Tampa waterfront in celebration of America's 250th anniversary. "Liberty by the Bay" events will showcase Tampa, according to Mayor Jane Castor. Organizers say that a show featuring 250 drones and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m on July 4th, 2026.



Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will be the site of the city of Tampa's "Liberty by the Bay" 4th of July celebration recognizing America's 250th anniversary.

What we know:

Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, a wide variety of activities for the whole family will be available along the downtown waterfront in Tampa.

Liberty by the Bay activities

Food trucks, vendors, live music and a Kids' Zone will line the Tampa Riverwalk, offering a variety of entertainment options, running until 9:30 p.m.

Additional activities available to attendees will include:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay Patriotic Pet Show at 5 p.m.

The Friends of Riverwalk Water Ski Show at 6 p.m.

The Glazer Children's Museum Kids Liberty Procession at 6:45 p.m.

Capping the day's events at 9 p.m. there will be an aerial show provided by 250 drones and a fireworks display over the Hillsborough River.

Dig deeper:

Additional July 4th events will include a Patriotic Boat Parade, organized by the Friends of the Riverwalk, and fireworks displays at Armature Works and at Jackson's Bistro on Harbour Island.

What they're saying:

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment, and Tampa is ready to celebrate in a big way," Mayor Jane Castor. "As we mark 250 years of American independence, we’re bringing our community together on the waterfront for a celebration filled with pride. Liberty by the Bay will showcase everything that makes Tampa special, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our residents and visitors."

What you can do:

Liberty by the Bay is free of charge and open to the public.

Click here for more details, or text Tampa250 to 888-777.