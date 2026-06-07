Death investigation underway in Brandon: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Brandon.
Brandon death investigation
According to HCSO, deputies are investigating a death near Providence Road in Brandon.
The sheriff's office has not released any additional information, as they are still in early stages of the investigation.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.