Death investigation underway in Brandon: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Brandon. The investigation is occurring near Providence Road. This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Brandon.

Brandon death investigation

According to HCSO, deputies are investigating a death near Providence Road in Brandon.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information, as they are still in early stages of the investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.