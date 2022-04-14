Tampa police arrest accused serial bank robber

article

Tampa police have arrested a man they say robbed a Hyde Park bank several times over the past few months.

According to police, James Williams, 43, robbed went into the Regions Bank located at 2405 Swann Ave. and demanded cash. However, they say he fled before the teller could fill the bag. An hour later, police say Williams robbed another bank in the county.

Officers say Williams is no stranger to bank robberies. He is also accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on March 8 and on February 18.

Williams was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with three felony counts of robbery.

TPD is still investigating, and additional charges could be filed at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.