Tampa police arrest suspect in 2007 sexual battery case

A sexual battery case remained unsolved for 14 years in Tampa. On Tuesday, detectives said they made an arrest, and it was all stemmed from DNA evidence.

In a press release, the Tampa Police Department didn’t name the suspect but said they will release details during a 10 a.m. press conference.

"Tampa Police Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado will be joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent In Charge Mark Brutnell and Chief of Forensic Services Justin Greenwell to discuss how DNA evidence in a 2007 sexual battery and a genetic genealogy search led to the identification and arrest of the suspect," according to a police statement.

No other information was provided.

