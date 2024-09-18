Tampa police arrest woman accused of robbing bank

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman accused of robbing a Tampa bank on Tuesday has been arrested.

Police say Maria Montesino, 42, went into Grow Financial Federal Credit Union located in the 1700 block of N. Oregon Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Montesino told a teller that there was a man outside the bank with a bomb, and he was forcing her to rob the facility. Police say Montesino added that the bomb would go off if the teller did not give her money.

Tampa police say the suspect claimed a man outside the bank was forcing her to rob it, but they found no evidence to support that claim. Images are courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the teller feared for her life and gave Montesino money.

Montesino ran away, but police say they found her about two hours later at a nearby apartment complex and took her into custody.

Detectives said that they did not find any evidence that supported Montesino’s claim that there was another person involved who had an explosive device.

She was arrested and charged with three felonies, including robbery of more than $750 but less than $20K, false report of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, and threatening to discharge a destructive device.

