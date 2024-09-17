Search underway for Tampa bank robbery suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Investigators are searching for a woman who they said robbed a Tampa bank before taking off Tuesday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said the bank robbery happened just before 2:40 p.m. at the Grow Financial Federal Credit Union in the 1700 block of North Oregon Avenue.



Officers said they received reports of a Hispanic woman demanding money from a teller at the bank. Authorities believe she was unarmed when this happened.



The woman was last seen taking off on a bike heading northbound on North Oregon Avenue, according to TPD. She was wearing a white baseball cap with red detailing, a white jacket, light-colored shorts, white shoes and she was carrying a multicolored backpack.

Tampa police detectives and the FBI are working to find the suspect involved in this bank robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

