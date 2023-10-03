Tampa police investigate vandalism to art depicting African-American history at park

The Tampa Police Department is investigating vandalism to artwork depicting African-American history at Perry Harvey Park that happened overnight.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department

According to TPD, the artwork that was vandalized is a collection of four major artworks that tell the story of the African-American community and Historic Central Avenue.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Additionally, a nearby city kiosk at the park that was designed to help residents and visitors explore the city was vandalized.

"The vandalism of this artwork is an insult to our community and to all those who contributed to its creation," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "It is disappointing to think anyone would cause destruction to this artistic representation of our city's history. We are working to identify those responsible for this senseless act."

Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Detectives are working to gather evidence and develop leads to apprehend the vandals, according to police. They will try to work with nearby residents and local business partners to review any video footage that may have been captured in the area.