Man arrested after Tampa Police respond to domestic-related incident on N. Brooks Street

Tampa police have arrested a man after responding to a domestic-related incident on N. Brooks Street Friday afternoon for a possibly armed and barricaded subject.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the man reportedly fired a gunshot in the 8700 block of N. Brooks Street after a verbal altercation with a known subject.

The man, identified as Roger Williams, 26, was not in the house, but investigators made contact with him, and he agreed to return to the home.

He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle.

Williams will be taken to Orient Road Jail. N. Brooks Street has reopened to traffic.