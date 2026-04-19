Tampa Police Department investigating after woman found dead near South Dale Mabry Highway
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TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found Sunday morning near South Dale Mabry Highway.
What we know:
According to TPD, officers responded to a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Dale Mabry Highway about an unresponsive person.
When officers arrived, they located a woman who had died.
What we don't know:
It is unclear the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and the woman's identity.
This is an active investigation; updates will be provided as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Tampa Police Department.