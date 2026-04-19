Tampa Police Department investigating after woman found dead near South Dale Mabry Highway

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The Brief The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead near South Dale Mabry highway. According to TPD, officers found the woman after they received a call of an unresponsive person. It is unclear how the woman died, and her identity.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found Sunday morning near South Dale Mabry Highway.

What we know:

According to TPD, officers responded to a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Dale Mabry Highway about an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had died.

What we don't know:

It is unclear the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and the woman's identity.

This is an active investigation; updates will be provided as they become available.