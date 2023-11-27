Tampa Police search for porch pirates, warn of dangers

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of stealing several packages from a home and are warning of the dangers of porch pirates this holiday season.

According to TPD, two suspects stole several packages from a home on the 2500 block of Watrous Avenue at around 11:42 p.m. on November 20. Police released surveillance video of the theft.

READ: Florida Strawberry Festival announces final 2024 concert headliner

"Package thefts are a crime of opportunity," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "There is no greater opportunity than now when many residents have multiple packages delivered several times a week. Porch pirates are looking for easy targets, but even the smallest efforts in protecting and concealing your valuables can make all the difference and help prevent you from becoming a victim."

Police encourage anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation to call TPD at 813-231-6130. They also shared several tips to help residents minimize their risk of becoming a target for porch pirates: