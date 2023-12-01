Tampa Police search for suspects in wallet, purse theft, provide tips as these thefts increase

The Tampa Police Department is providing tips for protecting purses and wallets, as they search for three suspects believed to be responsible for this kind of theft.

According to TPD, there has been a noticeable increase in the theft of purses and wallets at restaurants and shopping plazas. The most recent cases have occurred at local restaurants, where victims have placed their purses on the back of their chairs.

READ: Styx, Foreigner coming to Tampa on 2024 summer tour

Photos courtesy: Tampa Police Department

TPD is asking anyone with information on the suspects caught on surveillance to call them at 812-231-6130. They also provided some tips for preventing yourself from becoming a victim of a similar crime: