Tampa Police search for suspects in wallet, purse theft, provide tips as these thefts increase
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is providing tips for protecting purses and wallets, as they search for three suspects believed to be responsible for this kind of theft.
According to TPD, there has been a noticeable increase in the theft of purses and wallets at restaurants and shopping plazas. The most recent cases have occurred at local restaurants, where victims have placed their purses on the back of their chairs.
Photos courtesy: Tampa Police Department
TPD is asking anyone with information on the suspects caught on surveillance to call them at 812-231-6130. They also provided some tips for preventing yourself from becoming a victim of a similar crime:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Don't hang your purse on the back of your chair.
- Don't place your wallets or keys on the table.
- Don't leave valuables (including wallets and purses) in plain sight inside of your vehicle. Valuables should be stored in your truck and doors should be locked.
- Carry your wallet in a front pocket and/or utilize a purse that can be zipped closed.
- Keep valuables close to you and on your person.