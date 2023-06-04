Tampa Police find man dead in apartment complex parking lot

Tampa Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead in the 6700 block of Woodville St.

At around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at the River Oaks apartment complex.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found one victim in his early thirties, deceased inside a silver Nissan in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Police are still gathering evidence but do not believe this was a random incident.

Updates will be provided as the police make them available.



