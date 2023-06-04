CCSO Deputies investigating shooting at Crystal River Dollar General
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A suspect is in custody following a shooting at the Dollar General along Gulf to Lake and N Dunkenfield Ave. in Crystal River.
On Sunday night, CCSO deputies responded to a call regarding an isolated incident with an armed suspect at the Dollar General.
READ: Tampa police investigating shooting near Stop & Shop by N. Nebraska Ave
One victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds due to the weather, according to a police report.
Police say that they are still conducting their investigation and that updates will be released as they become available.