CCSO Deputies investigating shooting at Crystal River Dollar General

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at the Dollar General along Gulf to Lake and N Dunkenfield Ave. in Crystal River.

On Sunday night, CCSO deputies responded to a call regarding an isolated incident with an armed suspect at the Dollar General.

One victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds due to the weather, according to a police report.

Police say that they are still conducting their investigation and that updates will be released as they become available.







