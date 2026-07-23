Tampa police find two dead while searching for person of interest

The Brief Tampa police are conducting a death investigation after finding two people dead inside a home on the 9400 block of Hunters Pond Dr. Officers said they originally went to the neighborhood to locate a man wanted as a person of interest in an unrelated case. Investigators said they believe the two deaths are connected, and the medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine how they died.



Tampa police officers searching for a person of interest in an unrelated case found a man and a woman dead Thursday afternoon inside a home on Hunters Pond Drive.

Tampa police death investigation

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 9400 block of Hunters Pond Dr. around 12:04 p.m. to track down a man sought in a separate matter. While outside the home, officers said they spotted signs that led them to believe someone inside had died.

Upon entering the house, police said they found the man they were looking for and a woman. Both were dead at the scene, and preliminary evidence suggests their deaths are linked.

Hunters Pond Drive deaths

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the man and woman found inside the home.

The medical examiner has not yet determined the exact cause of death for either person.

It is also unclear what case one of the deceased individuals was a person of interest in.

Police noted that the investigation remains active.