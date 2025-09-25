Tampa Police honor fallen officers in memorial ceremony

The Brief The Tampa Police Department held a memorial ceremony to honor three fallen officers who all lost their lives in September. Officer John McCormick was shot and killed 130 years ago, Marshal Joseph Walker was shot 110 years ago, and Detective Kenneth Berlin, Jr. was killed in a crash 50 years ago. The ceremony included a moment of silence, a salute, and the playing of ‘Taps’ and ‘Amazing Grace’.



The Tampa Police Department partnered with the Tampa Police Memorial Committee to host a solemn ceremony Thursday at Tampa Police Headquarters. It honored three officers who lost their lives during their service.

Big picture view:

Led by the Tampa Police Honor Guard, the Memorial Remembrance Ceremony was held in front of the Monument to Fallen Officers. The Tampa Bay community was invited to attend.

The event recognized the deaths and honored Officer John McCormick, Marshal Joseph Walker, and Detective Kenneth Berlin, Jr., who all died in the line of duty.

Joined by family members and fellow officers, the department had a moment of silence and group salute, followed by the traditional playing of ‘Taps’ and a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’.

What we know:

Officer John McCormick died on September 26, 1895, after being fatally shot while arresting a suspect during a domestic disturbance. He left behind a wife and five children. A trust fund was later created by then-Mayor Frederick Salomonson to support his family. This week marks the 130th anniversary of his passing.

Marshal Joseph Walker was shot and killed on September 25, 1915, after confronting an armed suspect involved in a domestic dispute in the Port Tampa area. Walker was a 16-year veteran of the police force. He was 54 years old. This year marks the 110th anniversary of his passing.

Detective Kenneth Berlin, Jr., was working undercover with the Vice Control Bureau when he lost his life on September 27, 1975. He was killed after his vehicle struck a stack of steel rods in a construction zone on Memorial Highway. His partner survived the crash. Berlin was a 3-year veteran of the police force. He was 31 years old. He left behind a wife and two children. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his passing.

The ceremony not only commemorates these officers, but collectively honors the city’s 32 fallen officers. These men and women are remembered not just for how they died, but for how they lived — with integrity, courage, and a dedication to public safety.

Their names are etched into the monument outside of police headquarters. "It's just a way for us and our community to show respect for those that made that ultimate sacrifice." says Lee Bercaw, Tampa Chief of Police.

While this ceremony focuses on three fallen heroes, it is part of a larger tradition. The Tampa Police Department hosts multiple remembrance events each year.

What you can do:

The 31st annual "Police Memorial Run" will be on October 11th, including 32 officers who participate for the 32 who were killed. The department urges the community to join them for this upcoming run. Registration for the 5K and 1-mile walk/run is now open.