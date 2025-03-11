Video: Tampa police horse struck by suspect in Ybor City as bars were closing

The Brief A 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge after officers say he hit a Tampa police horse in Ybor City. After striking the horse, police said the suspect, Justin Riera, tried to walk away, but the mounted patrol followed him through the crowd and officers on the ground arrested him. Riera was charged with one felony count of offenses against police animals and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.



A man was arrested over the weekend after an officer said he hit a Tampa police horse in Ybor City.

Big picture view:

In bodycam video, a mounted police officer can be heard blowing a whistle and telling a crowd that Ybor City is closed, and it’s time to go home.

READ: Police call logs show 7 different calls to home of couple accused of killing missing teen

Moments later, the officer says, "Do not touch the horse, 10-15 this guy."

Tampa police say a 22-year-old hit one of its horses over the weekend as the bars were closing in Ybor City. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 22-year-old man, who has since been identified as Justin Riera, struck Mount Opus while he was on duty and tried to get away.

The officer tells Riera that he is under arrest and tells the guy to stop, but he keeps walking.

READ: Florida's 'Fallen Tree Act' would end no-fault status when trees fall onto another property

The mounted officer rides through the crowd telling them to "watch out" and "arrest that man."

The officer can be heard describing Riera as a white man with brown hair wearing a black jacket.

Justin Riera mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Less than a minute later, a mounted officer pointed out Riera and officers on the ground arrested him.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Riera was charged with one felony count of offenses against police animals and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, TPD wrote, "So, let this be your reminder: intentionally striking our four-legged partners is a crime with serious consequences. While our K-9s and horses love engaging with the community, always ask their handler for permission before approaching."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: