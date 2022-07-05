Tampa police investigate 'possible homicide' after body was found in vehicle

article

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found in a vehicle on North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street.

Tampa police responded to the area around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday about concerns of a parked vehicle surrounded by flies, TPD said. Officer confirmed they found a man dead inside the vehicle.

Officers said there didn't appear to be any foul play, but once the medical examiner's officer took custody of the body, a possible gunshot wound was found in the man's neck. This couldn't be determined on scene because of how decomposed the body was, according to TPD.

The investigation is now being treated as a possible homicide, investigators said. TPD officials did say they are working to identify the man.