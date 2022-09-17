Tampa police investigating early morning homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after an early morning shooting left a man dead.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of W. Arch St.

Police say they were called to the location because a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene.

According to the Tampa Police Department, all parties remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators say there is no threat to the community.