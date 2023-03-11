Tampa police investigating fatal shooting at Park Avenue Apartment complex

On Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m. Tampa police responded to the report of a shooting at the Park Avenue Apartment complex at 11615 N 50th St.

During the incident two adult females and one adult male were shot, according to authorities.

RELATED: Teen driver crashes into diners outside Sarasota restaurant

All the victims were taken to the hospital where the male and one of the females passed away due to their injuries.

The other female is currently in serious condition and still in the hospital, according to a police report.

READ: 86-year-old man arrested in connection with Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash

Authorities believe that the shooting was the result of an altercation between the females involved. However, they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Updates will be provided by law enforcement as they gather more information.







