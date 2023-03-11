86-year-old man arrested in connection with Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash

On Saturday, deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) arrested 86-year-old Timothy Rush in connection with a deadly Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash.

He has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Authorities had been searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist Thursday night and fled the scene.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Mindy Miran Yi, was riding a bike westbound on Enterprise Road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators say the impact threw Yi from her bicycle.

Yi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday she succumbed to her injuries.

According to investigators, Case Agent Corporal Laney received a voicemail from Rush on Friday asking Corporal Laney to call him back.

Corporal Laney tried several times to contact Rush however he was unable to.

Although investigators were unable to make contact with Rush throughout the investigation, they did learn that he was in Safety Harbor on Thursday night.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant and were able to take possession of Rush's Buick Enclave.

The Enclave had damage to the passenger side headlight, shattered windshield at the bottom passenger side, and purple paint transfer on the front passenger bumper which was consistent with the color of Yi's bicycle.

Rush has been transported to the Pinellas County Jail.





















