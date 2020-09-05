Tampa police investigating homicide at Garden Terrace Apartments

Tampa police say they are investigating a homicide at the Garden Terrace Apartments.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a 35-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Though it is still early in the investigation, police said this does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are working to develop leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.