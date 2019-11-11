Tampa police make an arrest in deadly double shooting

article

Tampa police said they found the suspected gunman who fatally shot two people on Walnut Street the morning of October 31.

Police arrested 26-year-old Tyrail Raheem Kendrick on Friday, and he faces several charges including murder, robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On October 31, around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a home near the intersection of North Fremont Avenue and West Walnut Street. Neighbors said they reported hearing gunshots. One man was found dead outside of the home, and a female was taken to a hospital, where she passed away.

Family members identified the victims as Stanley Peck and Tia Pittman.

Police did not specify a motive.

