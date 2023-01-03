Tampa police monitor Curtis Hixon Park after 16-year-old was shot near Winter Village over the weekend

The Tampa Police Department is keeping a close watch on Curtis Hixon Park after a 16-year-old was shot Sunday night near the Winter Village, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to investigators, two groups of mostly teenagers got into a fight Sunday at around 9 p.m. near the Ashley Street side of the park. A teenager opened fire, hitting another teen in the upper body.

The victim survived, but the shooter got away.

READ: Polk suspects called 911 to ask deputies for help moving items from home they were burglarizing, officials say

"It is very much an isolated incident. Detectives are very sure this is not a random incident. With the information we have and the description of the suspect. We're sure somebody out there knows who it is. Give us a call and let's get this guy off the street," said Eddy Durkin, a TPD spokesperson, adding it's fortunate the outcome wasn't worse, with the Winter Village still open at the time. "A bullet, no matter where it is, whether it's in a larger area or a less congested area, is a concern for everybody."

Durkin said police had already increased patrols of the area, which is standard during large events like the Winter Village, enabling officers to arrive in less than a minute.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting. Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Tampa Police Department.