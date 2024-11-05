Tampa police officer headed to emergency call collides with SUV: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer and another driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say the officer was traveling westbound on Woodlawn Avenue shortly after 2:20 p.m. headed to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated when they collided with a gray SUV traveling southbound on Tampa St.
The impact caused the SUV to overturn.
According to the Tampa Police Department, the officer and the driver of the SUV, who was only identified as a woman, were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.
The intersection of Woodlawn and Tampa was closed following the crash, but should reopen by 5 p.m.
