Tampa Police: One man dead, several people possibly injured after shooting in downtown Tampa

Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Tampa on Sunday night.

Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 900 block of North Franklin Street before 10 p.m. in downtown Tampa.

At this time, police can confirm that one man has died. They say that several people may have also been injured, but it is unclear at this time how many and the extent of the injuries.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they come in.