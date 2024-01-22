Tampa police prepare for more pirate ships invading the bay during Gasparilla this year

We are just days away from thousands of pirates taking over the city of Tampa. It’s almost time for the Gasparilla invasion.

The Tampa Police Marine Unit spent Monday preparing for the event and the hundreds of ships taking part on Saturday.

FOX 13 got a behind the scenes look at the safety plans in place.

Among all the pirate ships on Saturday, you’ll also see boats captained by the Tampa Police Department.

Master Police Officer Christopher Audet sees a whole different side to Gasparilla than when he grew up coming to the annual event.

"I want everyone to have an amazing time, I have to work and I’m slightly jealous," he said.

Audet, along with dozens of officers in the marine unit, is charged with keeping a watchful eye on the arriving pirate ships to make sure everyone gets ashore, safely.

"Oh it’s going to be bigger than last year, we are predicting temperatures in the 80s, wind speeds are going to be down to approximately 3-4 mph. It’s actually a perfect boating day," said Audet.

More ships and more pirates pillaging their way through the bay, also carries concern for those navigating uncharted waters.

"Our biggest concerns, especially this year, right here are going to be the novice boaters coming out for the first time thinking, 'Hey Gasparilla is the first time to try my skills' and/or anchoring that day because we are going to be at a lower tide," said Audet.

He said the other challenge is the pirate’s preference for spicy beverages.

"I encourage all those pirates having those spicy beverages, those operators, should stay absolutely completely alcohol-free, again my personal opinion. We are going to have many boat check points here; we might board your vessel and conduct BUI investigations," he said.

There are some slight changes on deck this year. Audet showed us modified 'no anchorage zones' to make the flotilla's grand entrance, easier.

"We want everyone to have to have a great time," he said.

TPD will have help from a dozen other agencies from around the state to help make sure everyone has a safe Gasparilla.