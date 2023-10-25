VIDEO: Car strikes bicyclist in fatal hit-and-run in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a driver involved in another hit-and-run in the area in which a bicyclist was struck and killed.

According to TPD, the bicyclist was riding his bike near the intersection of East 21st Avenue and North 19th Street in Tampa when a car slammed into him at around 8:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

Home security video shared with FOX 13 by a neighbor shows the bike flying through the air, while Darrell Lawson ended up on top of the vehicle, before eventually falling off and landing in the road. The driver never appeared to slow down, even after the collision, before driving away.

Lawson was rushed to the hospital, but doctors told his wife, Valarie Lawson, there was little they could do to save him.

"That was my backbone. My husband was my backbone, my soul mate. We had our ups and downs. We've been together 14 years," Valarie told FOX 13. "This person has scarred a family, broken our hearts. He has shattered my life, and my life is not going to be the same."

Valarie described her husband as endlessly generous and loving with his family and neighbors.

"Every single penny that my husband earned, he brought it home," she said, adding she hopes the driver does the right thing and comes forward. "You broke his limbs up, you mangled his body, you broke a leg. You broke two arms. But most importantly, and most of all, you broke a family."

"Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Lawson during this difficult time," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are committed to making our shared roadways safe for all users, and our investigators will work tirelessly to identify and apprehend those involved in this tragedy. It is unacceptable for anyone to hit another person with their vehicle and then flee without stopping to check on them or call for help."

Police described the involved car as a light blue, gray, or possibly silver sedan that was last seen eastbound on E. 21st Ave. Detectives have asked those who live in the area to check their video footage for any recordings that might assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 813-231-6130.