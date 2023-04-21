Tampa police searching for suspect who attacked woman at apartment complex, stole her backpack

A Tampa woman was attacked by an unknown man, who stole her backpack, and now, police are searching for the suspect.

Tampa police released surveillance footage of the suspect. He is described as a bald Black male, between the ages of 30-49, 5'7 to 5'8 feet tall, and has a thin build, and a goatee. They said the robbery occurred Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Cool Springs Road, inside Belara Lakes Apartments complex.

Screenshots from surveillance video of the suspect, shared by Tampa Police Department

According to police, the suspect threw the victim to the ground, punched her, and stole her backpack. They said he was last seen running toward the Haven Waters Edge Apartment complex, located across the street from the Belara Lakes apartments.

READ: Investigators search for suspect who kidnapped, sexually battered DoorDash delivery driver in Tampa

The victim, a Hispanic woman in her early 40s, had lacerations and bruising to her face.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and location is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.