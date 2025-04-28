Tampa police searching for shooting suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man early Monday morning.
Tampa shooting
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to HCA Florida Hospital, located at 801 Hillsborough Avenue, after a shooting victim was brought there by his brother.
Police said they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
READ: Clearwater Ferry crash: Boat involved in deadly hit-and-run may have been located, authorities say
He was taken for further treatment.
Police say the shooting took place near 2600 4th Avenue.
Shooting suspect
Dig deeper:
Police said the suspect was described by the victim as a Black male with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a Florida Gators sweatshirt.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unclear.
The victim’s identity or condition has also not been released.
Shooting investigation
What's next:
Police say the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube