Tampa police searching for shooting suspect

Police in Tampa are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man early Monday morning.

Tampa shooting

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to HCA Florida Hospital, located at 801 Hillsborough Avenue, after a shooting victim was brought there by his brother.

Police said they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken for further treatment.

Police say the shooting took place near 2600 4th Avenue.

Shooting suspect

Dig deeper:

Police said the suspect was described by the victim as a Black male with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a Florida Gators sweatshirt.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The victim’s identity or condition has also not been released.

Shooting investigation

What's next:

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

