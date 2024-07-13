Tampa police searching for suspect after man found dead

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say officers responded to the 8700 block of N Packwood Ave in reference to an aggravated battery just before 3 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man with upper body trauma who died at the scene.

Authorities say detectives are working to figure out what led to the man's death and to identify a suspect. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.

