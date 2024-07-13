Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured woman in Pasco County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 67-year-old Hudson woman was seriously injured on Friday night after being hit by an unknown driver, according to officials.

Authorities say a vehicle believed to be a 2010-2011 Mazda was headed south on Old Dixie Highway just after 10 p.m. South of Hudson Avenue, a woman using a walker was on Old Dixie Highway in the path of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the vehicle hit the 67-year-old woman and quickly left the scene of the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

