Tampa police tasked with making sure bars follow COVID-19 reopening guidelines

Tampa police officers are walking into pubs, taverns, and bars in SoHo and Ybor City, making sure business owners are complying with Governor Ron Desantis' COVID-19 phase 2 re-opening orders.

Officers are passing out forms with all the regulations for every type of business. For bars, taverns, and pubs, it says:

50% capacity indoors;

outdoor seating-full capacity with social distancing;

patrons must be seated to be served (nightclubs with no seating remain closed).

"We understand the cabin fever, we want these businesses to continue growing, so it's going to be a balance so we're going to do our best to educate people and hopefully they comply, and everybody is safe in this community," said Tampa Police Lt. Martha Murillo.

The officers will inspect businesses periodically. TPD says officers patrol the SoHo area heavily Thursday through Saturday.

If a business doesn't comply with the phase 2 orders, TPD can issue a warning then write up a report. The agency will not be giving citations, but if a business racks up several reports, they'll be forwarded to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, who has the authority to pull a business license.