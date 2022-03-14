Tampa police to give details after young suspects cause deadly crash in stolen car, officials say

Over the weekend, four young suspects were involved in stealing a car, fleeing from Tampa police, and crashing into a second vehicle, killing a passenger inside, according to officials. Monday, police are expected to give additional details.

The deadly crash occurred Saturday night. Officers said they spotted a stolen black Nissan near 26th Street and Chelsea Avenue in Tampa around 10:45 p.m. Tampa police said they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Police said they pursued the vehicle, but the driver continued speeding toward Plant City. Officials said the driver turned south onto Turkey Creek Road and rear-ended a Honda sedan.

The impact from the crash sent the Honda into a telephone pole. Three people were inside at the time and all were taken to a nearby hospital. A 44-year-old female passenger passed away. A 24-year-old woman has critical injuries and a 30-year-old male occupant is expected to be OK.

The teen suspects were all boys: a 12-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old. Two of the four suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Tampa police will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.