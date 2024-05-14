Tampa police to hold town hall in SoHo after deadly weekend shooting

Days after a shooting in SoHo killed two people and injured a third, Tampa police are addressing safety concerns in the community.

Sunday's shooting is just the latest in a recent string of violence in popular public areas, including three people getting shot near Armature Works in April and a deadly mass shooting in Ybor City last fall.

The Tampa Police Department held a monthly community meeting to address crime concerns in neighborhoods across the city.

"I met with business owners last night in SoHo, and meeting with these groups really does make a difference because it’s us working together that makes Tampa safer," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We get a lot of great feedback, concern or appreciation. In Soho last night, everyone applauded the police, so it’s nice to know that there is appreciation."

Bercaw says the community can help prevent these events before they happen.

"We can’t just stop anybody for no reason, we have to have a reason, so that usually comes from a citizen that sees something that’s not right. Call us and let us know or point it out to a police officer. That might help us stop somebody."

TPD will be holding another town hall on Wednesday night, specifically for SoHo business owners and residents to address concerns after the shooting there.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter