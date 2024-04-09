4 injured after shooting near Armature Works in Tampa: Police

Four people were hurt during a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Armature Works in Tampa, according to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

He said officers responded just after 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue.

Four people were injured during the shooting, and three of those victims were shot. The Tampa Police Department did not confirm how the other person was hurt, but all the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Though the shooting was not an active shooter situation at the popular spot near downtown Tampa, Bercaw said during a news conference that this was a disturbance that quickly erupted into gunfire.

"That's extremely disappointing, because we're in a family environment here," Bercaw said. "Where people come to relax and enjoy their day, myself even on my day off."

Detectives are now working to investigate the shooting and what led up to it. The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office as well as ATF investigators were also on scene assisting TPD.

Authorities are working on following up on active leads and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anything that may have led up to the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

