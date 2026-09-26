Tampa police working to identify critically injured man hit by car
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are working to identify a man who was critically injured after being hit by a car on Saturday morning at the intersection of West Arch Street and North Boulevard.
Tampa police crash investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of West Arch Street and North Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Saturday and found a man with critical injuries.
Officials said he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators said a woman driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn onto the northbound lanes of North Boulevard from West Arch Street when she hit the man as he tried to cross North Boulevard.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with officers and received a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police noted that speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.
Unidentified crash victim search
What we don't know:
Officers are still working to positively identify the injured man.
Police ask anyone with information to call 813-231-6130 and reference case number 26-569378.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, which detailed the crash, driver citation, road closure status and police contact details in a public release.