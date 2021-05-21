Tampa Pride is first in country for 2021

Tampa Pride in Ybor City is not only the community’s first event and parade since the pandemic, but it’s also the first pride celebration in the country.

Tampa Pride, and prides across the U.S., were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"The historic Ybor City is fabulous and it's going to be just plain fun, we are known by 'World Pride' as I'm a board member, that Tampa Pride is known as the fun pride," said Carrie West, the President of Tampa Pride.

The celebration will take place all day on Saturday with performances on the main stage next to the Cuban Club and various vendors. There’s also the parade of course.

"The parade is going to be a fun time for everybody. We've got well over 100 units in the parade and a great mix of floats, and high school marching bands, and middle school marching bands, and all kinds of organizations that are marching in the parade to celebrate diversity and pride," said Paul Sparks, the Vice President of Tampa Pride.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://tampapride.org/festival/.