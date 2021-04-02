Tampa Pride set to return in May

After postponing the event for a year, officials say the city is prepared for the return of Tampa Pride.

Tampa City Council approved a permit for the parade -- scheduled for May 22 – as well as several other events, including the Gasparilla Distance Classic. Last year, Tampa Pride was postponed at least three different times because of COVID-19 concerns.

Carrie West, president of Tampa Pride, said he is expecting about 40,000 people to attend this year in Ybor City.

"This is the beginning of April. By the end April, we should be looking at a good majority of the people have gotten their vaccine and should feel better about this," he explained.

READ: One year after shutdown, business owners feeling optimistic about rebounding

Festival organizers said they will still require people to wear face coverings.

Additional information on the parade and street festival can be found at tampapride.org.

