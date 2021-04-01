One year after shutdown, business owners feeling optimistic about rebounding

April 1 is a very significant date for Harvey's 4th Street Grill in St. Pete because it is not only the restaurant's 37th anniversary, but it also marks one year since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order closing all non-essential businesses.

"Everything’s been upside down for the last year," said Dan Harvey, Jr., whose father opened the business on April 1, 1984. "COVID affected us, 25, 30, 40% of our sales."

One year ago, Harvey's, along with thousands of businesses across Florida, had to shut their doors indefinitely because of the pandemic. Per the governor's order, non-essential businesses closed for at least one month.

"It’s tough for businesses and without the support of the federal government I think it would’ve been real difficult, and the support of our local clientele, and the folks who want to work," Harvey said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman joined the owners and staff of Harvey's for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating their 37th year and persevering through the pandemic.

"To see them still here, still kicking, still going strong, it’s just real gratifying because you hate to lose any business but ones that are institutions that have been around for so many years, that so many of us grew up with, that’s even more special when they’re doing well," said Mayor Kriseman.

The kitchen manager at Harvey's tells FOX 13 the restaurant was having record sales right before the pandemic hit.